In his later years, Menon was tasked with odd jobs: he stopped a king of a northern state from inviting two "night club hostesses" from London to Delhi following an outrage in India. He sent "secret telegrams" to a senior minister tasking him to get some priceless art belonging to a dead Indian king from London. He even appeared in the courts as a representative of the government in cases relating to claims to jewels belonging to the Nizam of Hyderabad by members of the royal family.