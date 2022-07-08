SpiceJet: The glitches plaguing low-cost Indian airline

Since Tuesday, shares of the company have fallen 7% to hit a one-year low. Frightened passengers are unwilling to fly on the plane and some have even cancelled their travel plans. Many are demanding the airline should be grounded before "something worse happens", while others are imploring friends to "resist the temptation" to book the low-cost airline. SpiceJet, however, maintains that the airline actively deals with all complaints and that its consumer satisfaction rate is high.