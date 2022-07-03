Bihar: Their son vanished - then an imposter took over for 41 years

Gopal Singh, a senior Supreme Court lawyer and a relative, remembers Kanhaiya as a "timid, shy and amiable" boy. "We grew up together, we used to play together. When he disappeared, there was a hue and cry," he said. "And when the man appeared four years later, he didn't resemble Kanhaiya at all. But his father was insistent that he was his lost son. So what could we do?"