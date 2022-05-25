Yasin Malik: Top Kashmiri separatist given life in Indian jail
By Andrew Clarance
BBC News, Delhi
- Published
A court in India has sentenced senior Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment after convicting him of funding terrorism.
He was found guilty of participating in and funding terrorist acts and involvement in criminal conspiracy.
Malik, who pleaded guilty to all the charges, was convicted last week.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed in Muslim-majority Kashmir since an armed revolt against rule by India, which is mostly Hindu, erupted in 1989.
Ahead of the verdict, shops in some sensitive areas of Kashmir were shut.
India's National Investigating Agency (NIA), which deals with anti-terror crimes, had demanded the death penalty for Malik, the leader of the pro-independence Jammu and Kashmiri Liberation Front (JKLF). The defence had asked for life imprisonment.
Malik had earlier told the court in the capital Delhi that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), as well as sedition and criminal conspiracy charges.
Just hours before Wednesday's sentencing announcement, he was escorted into the court surrounded by security forces.
#WATCH | Terror funding case: Yasin Malik produced before NIA Court in Delhi. He was convicted by the NIA Court on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/0KVrcxHYV2— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022
Last week, Malik told the court that after giving up weapons in 1994, he had "followed the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. Since then, I have been following non-violent politics in Kashmir."
The JKLF - which has sought independence for Kashmir from both India and neighbouring Muslim-majority Pakistan - was formed in 1977 with Amanullah Khan as its head.
He and Malik organised resistance to Indian rule with help from the then Pakistani military regime of General Zia-ul Haq.
It was a bomb attack by the JKLF in Srinagar, the capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, on 31 July 1988 which in effect marked the start of the separatist insurgency against Indian rule in the region that has raged for more than three decades.
However, once the insurgency was successfully launched, Pakistan withdrew support from the JKLF and instead backed groups that wanted Kashmir's accession to Pakistan.
As a result, the JKLF found itself sandwiched between Indian security forces and pro-Pakistan militants. By 1990, much of its cadres had either been dispersed, destroyed or absorbed into other groups. Its leadership also split into factions, and some of them renounced militancy.
In August 2019, India's BJP-led government stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir of the limited autonomy it had had for seven decades, characterising it as the correction of a "historical blunder".