Qutub Minar: Why India's tallest minaret is embroiled in dispute

Why was Qutub Minar built? Ms Safvi says one reason could be to serve as the minaret of the mosque in the complex from where the muezzin would call the faithful to prayer. Another possible reason, she says, was to use as a military watchtower to track enemy movement. However, the "most probable" reason seems that it was a victory tower, similar to minarets in Ghazni, by "which it seems to be influenced".