Ratan Tata: Tycoon's ride in India's cheapest car wins internet
- Published
Indian tycoon Ratan Tata is being praised on social media for travelling in one of the world's cheapest cars.
The Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, Mr Tata is known for his simplicity.
When he travelled in the Nano, which his firm launched in 2009 but ceased production 10 years later, he revived the frenzy over the car.
It was launched amid great fanfare as a compact with the base model costing just 100,000 rupees ($1,979; £1,366).
But after the initial success and euphoria, the brand began to lose out to other manufacturers due to issues with production and marketing.
The first batch of 100,000 Nanos was sold through a lottery, with demand exceeding supply. But the demand kept decreasing in subsequent years. Mr Tata in 2012 admitted that mistakes were made with the launch of the Nano.
However, the Nano project has remained close to his heart and he's often described it as "an affordable car for all Indians".
But his ride in the Nano surprised many who pointed out that the man also owns the firm that manufactures the Jaguar and Land Rovers. And his ride to Mumbai's iconic Taj hotel, which is also owned by the Tatas, on Tuesday, was described by many as a "masterclass" in simple living.
After popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted a video of Mr Tata at the Taj, Indian social media started buzzing with praises for the business tycoon.
Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Mumbai in a Nano sitting in front seat with his driver. No security either. Exemplary simplicity personified. 💯👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XAbyLLoCpt— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) May 17, 2022
Ratan Tata wins the hearts once again while going out for a dinner at the Taj Hotel in a small Tata Nano car.— Abhijit Chokshi | Investors का दोस्त (@stockifi_Invest) May 18, 2022
The video also brought back memories of the car that was once pitched as "the most affordable car in the world" and took India by storm. Mr Tata also talked about why the Nano was so special to him a few days ago on social media.
Meanwhile, some reports suggest that the Tata group is planning to relaunch the Nano as an electric car. Many Indian and global firms have been trying to capture the growing electric car market, but experts say India still needs to invest heavily in charging stations and supply-chain management to make it a viable option for car makers.