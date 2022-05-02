Ukraine war: A wake-up call for India - the world's biggest cooking oil importer

To partially compensate for the shortages, India is pinning its hopes on a good crop of mustard and soybean this year. "Our increased domestic production has meant that India has still not felt the full impact of global inflation as the domestic price rise in cooking oil has been almost half of the global rise in prices," says Mr Pandey. "But in the end, we have to become self reliant and this will happen when farmers will switch to oil seeds when they fetch more attractive prices."