Fabindia: Why India's popular clothing brand irks the right-wing

To be sure, Fabindia's clothes have never really been identified with India's "protest fashion" - if anything that distinction belongs to khadi, the hand-spun fabric introduced during the freedom movement as a symbol that Indians could be self-reliant on cotton, free from the goods and clothes being sold to them by the British. In Mr Agnihotri's contested reading, the "genuine" people still wore khadi today, and "pseudos" wore Fabindia.