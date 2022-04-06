Karnataka: How polarisation is dividing India's Silicon Valley

For long, electoral politics in Karnataka was determined mainly by caste allegiances. BS Yeddyurappa, who led the BJP to its first win in 2008, forged a successful coalition of Lingayats - who account for about a sixth of the state's voters - and other disadvantaged castes. But a faction of Lingayats want themselves to be treated as a separate faith from Hinduism, and there are demands among the disadvantaged castes for increased affirmative action. "Under pressure, the BJP is now trying to forge a different politics. It is trying to create an electorate based on Hindu nationalism and development," said Sugata Srinivasaraju, biographer of HD Deve Gowda, the only Indian prime minister to hail from Karnataka.