Punjab election 2022: How AAP routed India's grand old party

Now comes the tough task of delivering on its promises - a job crisis, which is forcing young people to look for opportunities abroad, is one of the biggest challenges the party faces. It will also be governing the only state where the Sikhs, a national minority, are in a majority, during polarising times. Separatism and a bloody repression by Delhi led to years of violence in Punjab in the 1980s - and the AAP, which has been accused by rivals of being soft on separatist sentiments - a charge it vehemently denies - will have to tread carefully.