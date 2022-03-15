Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri's film exposes India's new fault lines

Mr Pandita says given the complexity of the issue, there is space "for all kinds of films," but Mr Kak is not so sure. "There is an insistence that this is "the truth". But you can't tell the story of Kashmiri Pandits without also telling the story of Kashmir in these 30 years. And maybe that's why people have not told the story in Bollywood before. Because there's no space to tell the story with the complexity that it deserves."