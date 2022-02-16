Karnataka hijab controversy is polarising its classrooms

That's the question troubling Saima, whose name has been changed on request. Last week, the 20-year-old was one of several hijab-clad Muslim women who watched anxiously as hundreds of Hindu students protested against Islamic headscarves. They were wearing saffron scarves and turbans, and yelling Jai Shri Ram or "victory to Lord Ram" - the chant and the colour are commonly associated with the Hindu right-wing.