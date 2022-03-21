How Ikea tweaked its products to woo India's shoppers

Ikea launched online in Mumbai in 2019, the first time the furniture giant had done so before opening a store in any city in the world. Today, a fourth of its sales are online. While sales have grown, profits are some distance away. Ikea believes it wants to know more about how Indians socialise, entertain, sleep and eat. "This is a journey with no end," Ms Rao said. "We have just about scratched the surface in India."