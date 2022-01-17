BBC's Indian Sportswoman of the Year contest returns
The BBC has announced the third edition of its sports award which celebrates and honours India's finest sportswomen.
The BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2021 (ISWOTY) will be chosen from a shortlist put together by a jury of sports journalists, experts and BBC editors.
Five shortlisted nominees will be announced on 8 February.
Last year, Indian chess ace Koneru Humpy won the BBC ISWOTY 2020.
The 33-year-old beat sprinter Dutee Chand, airgun shooter Manu Bhaker, wrestler Vinesh Phogat and India hockey captain Rani Rampal to win the award.
Ms Humpy expressed her delight at the return of the award: "BBC ISWOTY is a wonderful initiative as it not only encourages the younger generation, it boosts women players' recognition."
"As a chess player, when I was nominated by the BBC ISWOTY, I received a lot of recognition from India and all over the world," she said.
This year's winner will be announced on 7 March. Fans can cast their votes on any of the BBC's Indian language websites, or BBC Sport.
"The year 2022 is special not only because we will be launching the third edition of ISWOTY but we are also celebrating 100 glorious years of the BBC. This award ties in so well with the true spirit of the BBC to celebrate the fearless and the courageous," Rupa Jha, India head of BBC News, said.
"Once again, we come together to honour those women who triumphed against all odds and made the world more equal and fair."
This year too an Indian sportswoman will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as a new Emerging Player Award.
Last year, legendary long jump athlete and Olympian Anju Bobby George was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to Indian sports and inspiring generations of players.
Teenage shooting sensation Manu Bhaker won the Emerging Player Award for last year's edition. The 19-year-old became the youngest Indian to clinch the women's 10m air pistol gold at the Shooting World Cup in 2018.