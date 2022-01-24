Nathuram Godse: The mystery surrounding Mahatma Gandhi's killer

Dhirendra Jha, author of Gandhi's Assassin, writes that Godse - the son of a postal worker father and a homemaker mother - was a "prominent worker" of the RSS. There was no "evidence" of him being expelled from the organisation. A statement by Godse recorded before the trial "never mentions his departure from the RSS after he became a member of the Hindu Mahasabha". However, his court statement said he "joined the Hindu Mahasabha after leaving RSS but remains silent on when exactly he did so".