Parag Agrawal: Why Indian-born CEOs dominate Silicon Valley

This cohort of Indian immigrants did not "resemble any other immigrant group from any other nation", the authors say. They were "triply selected" - not only were they among the upper-caste privileged Indians who could afford to go to a reputed college, but they also belonged to a smaller sliver that could finance a masters in the US, which many of Silicon Valley's CEOs possess. And finally, the visa system further narrowed it down to those with specific skills - often in science, technology, engineering and maths or STEM as the preferred category is known - that meet the US's "high-end labour market needs".