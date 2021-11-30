Munawar Faruqui: Are Indians unable to laugh at themselves?

Cloying family and community jokes are fine, but don't poke fun at religion, national symbols and deities. Tandon says he avoids even "simple references" to religion these days. Faruqui, many believe, is being targeted because of his religion. It would be also nearly impossible, they say, for a Dalit - formerly known as untouchables and placed on the lowest rung of a rigid Hindu caste system - comic to poke fun at upper castes.