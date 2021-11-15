A Nobel prize-winning economist's guide to cooking

Cooking to Save Your Life, which is out this week, is cheeky and charming, telling you not just how to whip up a raspberry ceviche or a comforting bowl of dhal, but also when you should do so. The raspberry ceviche is there to impress others with your sophisticated palate; the dhal for when you want something that "wraps around you like a soft shawl on a winter day", Mr Banerjee writes.