Virat Kohli: India man arrested over rape threats to cricketer's daughter
A man has been arrested for allegedly issuing online rape threats to the baby daughter of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli after the team's dismal performance in the T20 World Cup.
He was arrested from the southern city of Hyderabad on Wednesday.
The Indian team has faced a deluge of online abuse after losing back-to-back matches in the ongoing tournament.
The trolling appears to have begun after India's loss to arch-rival Pakistan.
It was the first time India lost a match to Pakistan in a World Cup.
After entering as clear favourites to lift the trophy, the Indian team crashed out of the tournament, sparking shock and anger among fans back home.
Relations between India and Pakistan have always been frosty and a cricket match often sparks tensions.
Soon after the game against Pakistan ended, Mohammed Shami, the only Muslim in the Indian cricket team, was bitterly trolled and abused online. Some social media users even accused him of deliberately giving runs to the Pakistani team and labelled him a traitor.
Kohli was also attacked after he spoke out against the incessant trolling of Shami over his religion.
Kohli's wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, was also subjected to vicious trolling - as she has been in the past - as some fans blamed her for the Indian side's disappointing performance.
Despite widespread trolling - especially against women, who have complained of receiving violent and graphic threats - arrests are rare.
Police said Wednesday's arrest is part of an ongoing investigation in Mumbai city into several Twitter accounts that had allegedly made disparaging statements against Kohli and Sharma.
According to local media reports, the man who was arrested is an engineer who lives in Hyderabad. After screenshots of his alleged rape threat went viral on social media, he reportedly changed his name on Twitter to pose as a resident of Pakistan. An Indian fact-checking website later identified him as Indian.