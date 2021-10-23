India v Pakistan at T20 World Cup: Can Virat Kohli win it for India?
- Published
Virat Kohli will end his nine-year reign as India's T20 captain after the ongoing World Cup. On the eve of India's opening match against arch rivals Pakistan, sports writer Sharda Ugra analyses Kohli's first - and now only - shot at leading India to a World Cup T20 title.
The T20 World Cup, on for a week now in the UAE and Oman, has been a cracker of tournament. India v Pakistan is in itself, however, an entire box of fireworks.
In the ICC World T20 International rankings, India is ranked No. 2 behind England and Pakistan is No 3. But rankings hardly matter when it comes to contests between India and Pakistan. They could be ranked anything in Ultimate Frisbee and their contest would still be hyperventilated over.
Anyway, T20 International rankings are place markers. Over the last two years, among the frontline teams, only Bangladesh and Afghanistan have played fewer T20 internationals than India. In that time, Australia and South Africa whose cricketers proliferate global T20 franchise leagues, have lost more than they have won. But it doesn't matter. The only prize worth winning in T20 internationals is the one on offer over the next month.
In India's case, the "Win It For Virat" mission has given the event an end-of-the-line urgency about it as it will be Kohli's first - and now only - shot at leading India to a T20 World Cup title.
After Kohli announced that he would be stepping down from T20 captaincy for both India and Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Indian cricket's 360 degree "Kohlicam" view has only sharpened its focus on its leader.
It's been five years since the last World T20, when Kohli was the player of the tournament and India were captained by MS Dhoni in 2016. They lost their semi-final to eventual champions West Indies and half that team - Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah - will compete in this edition. Plus Dhoni will return to the Indian dressing room as "mentor", hopefully bringing his World Cup Midas touch with him.
Dhoni is known to have the Midas touch when it comes to World Cups, or as the Indian Express newspaper cheekily described him as "captaincy coach" for Kohli.
There are already a handful of T20 captains in Kohli's dressing room - there's five-time IPL winner Sharma, and KL Rahul, R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant. If you count Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who was Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in for an injured Kane Williamson, the count is five.
T20 is the format where a captain's tactical credentials are on constant radar - over after over, ball after ball. It is the one parameter and format where Indian cricket's alpha male finds himself far from alpha.
After Dhoni (203 matches as CSK captain), no-one has led an IPL team more than Kohli (140 matches) but unlike Dhoni, Kohli's win-loss record ended in a red-faced 64-69. It will irk Kohli the competitor enormously.
He won't accede to the captains around him but knows the benefit of having Dhoni in his side and now on his side.
Dhoni played 75 white-ball matches under Kohli and was a part of more than half of Kohli's bilateral white-ball series wins. While Dhoni cannot be in Kohli's ear on the field, it is his reading of wickets and advice around team selection that could help India play smart. In an event where every match is a must-win and the title is fundamentally a turn-on-a-dime lottery - whoever else Kohli will or will not listen to, Dhoni's word should count.
Given the primacy of the IPL amongst T20 franchise leagues, you may wonder why the Indians haven't aced the format and won more T20 World Cups after their 2007 breakout.
That's because it is the most hot potato of ICC events, requiring cool heads and calm hands.
Twenty20 itself is a cheeky notion-buster, respecting neither record nor reputation. What it recognises and rewards is responsiveness.
Trends in the Twenty20 change every two-three years tops but even when things are on trend, they do not become shorthand gospel because they remain conditions-dependant.
Being in tune with what works is, if not day to day, then certainly an event-to-event requirement. At one point the gospel was that a dream Twenty20 team needed big-hitter batsmen, mystery spinners and express bowlers.
Except that in the UAE, the slowness of the wickets has meant that pure muscle power alone won't do it, batting skill is necessary to anchor innings around the hitters.
Express bowlers can get hammered too and slow bowlers who can land the ball on a coin are as precious as those who turn the ball away from the batsman, right or left.
The must-have now is the left-arm quick, but have India have left out yorkerman Thangarasu Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed is injured.
The Indian team selected on 28 September was rapidly re-jigged with the IPL convincing selectors to change their mind. Mind you, the omission of India's most successful T20 international bowler Yuzvendra Chahal over the "mystery spin" of Varun Chakravarty still stands. But Shardul Thakur's pace and hitting skills replaced the original choice of slow bowling all-rounder in Axar Patel and buffered the team's quick bowling department from a measly three to four.
Before any nail-chewing, remember four of India's five matches are in Dubai. It's been a successful chasing venue in the IPL, so maybe that's what it will come down to. India's batting is its strongest suit and no total should be too big to chase.
But if the toss is lost and a target must be set, Dhoni will remind everyone about the IPL final. The experience of Shikhar Dhawan, who has been dropped, is expected to be countered by the form of Rahul (scored 626 in the IPL), Rohit Sharma's appetite for the big occasion and watching Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav flourish closer to the T20 World Cup.
Then there's India's lingering, unwritten storyline: What Will Virat Do? Betting odds have India as title favourites, followed by England but every major team will believe the event is more even than that.
But only Kohli is going to get the chance of a lifetime to issue his ultimate send-off to the world.
Sharda Ugra is an independent sports journalist based out of Bangalore.