Covishield: India outcry over UK not recognising jab

In July, British PM Boris Johnson said he was "very confident" there "will not prove to be a problem" for travellers who had received an Indian-made Covid jab. Downing Street said the UK's medicines regulator had shared its data on the jab with its European counterpart. Vaccine expert Prof Adam Finn said the vaccines - AstraZeneca and Covishield - were "exactly the same stuff". And 23 countries of the European Union have approved the Covishield jab.