Covid-19: India health workers' families fight for compensation

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) told the BBC that Covid-19 killed nearly 1,600 doctors, and the Trained Nurses' Association of India has reported 128 deaths so far. The government said more than 100 Ashas (female community health workers) died while performing Covid duties - and this was before the devastating second wave in April and May this year. That amounts to at least 1,800 deaths among health workers. There are no numbers available for how many ward boys - assistants - and other contract workers in hospitals have died.