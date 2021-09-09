MS Dhoni: India celebrates cricketer's return to T20 World Cup team as mentor
Fans have been celebrating after it was announced that former India captain MS Dhoni would return to the T20 World Cup team as a mentor.
On Wednesday, the Board for Control of Cricket in India announced a 15-member team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.
Virat Kohli will lead the side, with Rohit Sharma as his vice-captain.
Soon after the squad was revealed, many celebrated the surprise announcement of the former World Cup-winning captain.
The Reunion we all have been waiting for 🤝 @msdhoni returns to mentor #TeamIndia for the #T20WorldCup 🙌— BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021
How excited are you to see him back? 💙 pic.twitter.com/znPWBLeYNo
"That is one hell of a team," cricketer Dinesh Karthik wrote on Twitter. "MS DHONI - that's a masterstroke too."
That is one HELL of a team . Well done selectors .— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 8, 2021
M S DHONI - that's a master stroke too 😉💞🙂
Congrats to everyone but more so to @ashwinravi99 and @chakaravarthy29 from my neck of the woods. Well done boys 👍❤️ https://t.co/ovJlGBH95g
Former opening batsmen Wasim Jaffer had a few words too:
MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room for #t20worldcup2021 😄 pic.twitter.com/xhJtxqes7m— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 8, 2021
After the announcement by the BCCI, Dhoni's name rose to the top of Twitter trends in India as fans celebrated the return of the much-loved former captain.
On 15 August last year, Dhoni announced his retirement in an Instagram post.
Having made his debut in 2004, he led India to the 2007 World Twenty20 title, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.
With his return to the team, fans are overjoyed.
You may retire from different formats..but never from our hearts ❤Welcome back King @msdhoni 🔥 #MSDhoni #IndianCricketTeam #BCCI #mentor #captainforever pic.twitter.com/qtUAOgjNco— Rishi (@Rishi_nk97) September 8, 2021
Pic 1: #MSDhoni as a player.— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) September 8, 2021
Pic 2: #MSDhoni as mentor. pic.twitter.com/t2UHEjXGuc
The reunion no one expected😍#MSDhoni #T20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/kPGeF2iyQ2— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) September 8, 2021
Another surprise inclusion in India's T20 squad is spinner Ravichandran Ashwin - his first international T20 call-up in four years.
Some prominent names, however, have been left out of the side, including opener Shikhar Dhawan and spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.
India's first game is against Pakistan on 24 October.
India squad for T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.
Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.