Tokyo Paralympic 2020: Avani Lekhara wins historic gold for India in shooting
- Published
Shooter Avani Lekhara has created sporting history after becoming the first Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold medal.
The 19-year-old won with an impressive score of 149.6 in the final event of women's 10m air rifle standing at Tokyo on Monday.
With this, Lekhara has set a new Paralympic record and has also equalled the world record.
Many in India have taken to Twitter to praise her historic achievement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her victory a "truly special moment for Indian sports".
Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021
Lekhara's medal has taken India's tally to four, putting the country on course for its best showing at the Paralympic games.
On Monday, Yogesh Kathuniya won a silver in discus throw. Bhavinaben Patel clinched a historic silver in table tennis, while high jumper Nishad Kumar won a silver in men's high jump event.