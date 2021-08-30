BBC News

Tokyo Paralympic 2020: Avani Lekhara wins historic gold for India in shooting

Published
image sourceReuters
image captionAvani Lekhara scored a stunning 149.6 in the final event on Monday

Shooter Avani Lekhara has created sporting history after becoming the first Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold medal.

The 19-year-old won with an impressive score of 149.6 in the final event of women's 10m air rifle standing at Tokyo on Monday.

With this, Lekhara has set a new Paralympic record and has also equalled the world record.

Many in India have taken to Twitter to praise her historic achievement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her victory a "truly special moment for Indian sports".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Lekhara's medal has taken India's tally to four, putting the country on course for its best showing at the Paralympic games.

On Monday, Yogesh Kathuniya won a silver in discus throw. Bhavinaben Patel clinched a historic silver in table tennis, while high jumper Nishad Kumar won a silver in men's high jump event.

Related Topics