Karnal: Thousands of farmers in Haryana protest against new farm laws
Thousands of farmers have gathered in the northern Indian state of Haryana in a renewed push to pressure the government to repeal controversial agriculture laws.
Police say about 4,000 farmers are participating in the rally in Karnal district.
Authorities imposed restrictions on gatherings and snapped internet services ahead of the protest.
Farmers say they will march to the mini-secretariat and occupy streets.
Security is tight in the area, with hundreds of police deployed amid a maze of barricades.
Authorities in Karnal told BBC Hindi that they "will not tolerate if highways are blocked by farmers", but protesters said "they will break barriers and move forward".
The gathering comes days after a rally in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh which was described as the largest-ever protest by farmers so far.
Thousands of farmers have been on strike since November, demanding the repeal of laws that they say will shrink their incomes.
The government says the legislations will help farmers in the long run, but farmers say they will weaken their position and make them dependent on corporates.
Several round of talks have failed to break the deadlock - and the farmers have also rejected a government offer to put the changes on hold.
Protesters have been camped on the outskirts of Delhi for the past 10 months. A nationwide strike is planned on 27 September to protest against the laws.
The demonstrations present the biggest challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced.
Tuesday's protests have been organised in response to the violence that broke out during a similar demonstration in Karnal on 28 August.
Farmers had been blocking a highway when police began baton-charge to disperse them.
At least 10 people were reportedly injured in the violence and one of them died from a heart attack a day later, according to farm groups.
Anger intensified after a video of a top government official, instructing police officers to "smash the heads of farmers", went viral on social media.
The video, reportedly shot during the protest, showed Ayush Sinha encouraging officers to use force against farmers if they breached barricades.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar criticised his choice of words but said that "strictness had to be maintained to ensure law and order".
Mr Sinha has since been removed from his post but farmers are demanding that a murder case be filed against him.
They have also sought a compensation of 2.5m rupees (approximately $34,113; and £24,664) and a government job for the kin of the protester who died, according to local reports.
Farmer leaders had set a deadline of 6 September for the government to accept their demands, after which they said they would take to the streets.