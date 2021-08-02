Tokyo Olympics: India rejoices women's hockey team semi-final spot
India's women's hockey team has scripted history after qualifying for the semi-finals of the Olympics for the first time with a stunning 1-0 victory.
They beat Australia, who had been looking for their first medal since securing a podium finish in Sydney in 2000, in the quarter-finals.
India's Gurjit Kaur scored the match's only goal in the second quarter.
Many, including politicians and celebrities, have taken to social media to celebrate the historic win.
This is remarkable in a country where cricket often overshadows other sports. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag called it "an absolute wow moment", adding that he was "filled with pride".
Australia had conceded just one goal in the tournament so far, but the Indian players on Monday held on to their nerves and did not allow Australia to dominate.
India showed a great mix of aggression and strategy throughout the game. They looked in command and Savita Punia-led defence thwarted Australian attacks skilfully, specially in the last quarter when Emily Chalker's side desperately looked for an equaliser.
Kaur's name will show on the score-sheet, but Punia starred in the match in equal measure. Her fantastic saves were crucial to keep the Australians at bay. When a penalty corner was given to the Australians in the dying minutes, Punia again came to the rescue with a dive that allowed the defenders to quickly get out of the jam.
India were down to 10 players at least twice in the match due to fouls but they still booked their slot for the semi-final.
Viren Rasquinha, the former captain of Indian men's hockey team, said this "might be the biggest upset in history at this stage of the tournament".
"So proud of our ladies," he wrote on Twitter.
While India's overall performance at the Olympics has been tepid so far, it has been a glorious week for the country's hockey players.
It is the first time that both men and women hockey teams have made it to the semi-finals of the same Olympics.
Great Britain missed out on a place in the men's Olympic hockey semi-finals as they lost 3-1 to India on Sunday. They will now face Belgium in the last four. India are the most successful team in Olympic hockey history, but the last of their eight gold medals came back in 1980.