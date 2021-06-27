Covid-19: A coronavirus-linked threat to children in India

The inflammatory condition remains rare, and if treated in time, mortality appears to be low: only one of the 23 patients in four Mumbai hospitals who were afflicted with the condition and examined as a part of a study, died. The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health in UK - where the condition is called Paediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome or PIMS - has said mortality numbers are not available yet, but said deaths "would be extremely rare".