Sushil Kumar: The Indian Olympic legend accused of murder

In villages and small towns, local politicians often fund the dangals. "Sometimes politicians use young wrestlers who haven't been able to make it big to rough up people they are having a fight with. It's difficult for a wrestler not to know gangsters," said Rudraneil Sengupta, author of Enter the Dangal, Travels through India's Wrestling Landscape. It is not uncommon for fights to break out during competitions. A wrestling coach, Sukhwinder Mor, is currently awaiting trial for the murder of five people in February, including a rival coach.