Pregnant and unprotected: Indian mothers-to-be living in fear of Covid

There are many such stories, too often with a heartbreaking end. A 35-year-old man in Delhi lost his wife to Covid, two weeks after she delivered a baby girl. He says he is still in shock, unable to fathom how he is going to parent his three children - he has two young daughters - without the "wonder woman" by his side. "Don't take corona lightly," a young Covid positive doctor said, struggling to speak in a video that was shared after she died of the infection. She was seven months pregnant but the baby had died in her womb the day before.