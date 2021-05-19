India coronavirus: 'Stay positive' call jars amid raging pandemic

Indians have carried corpses of their loved ones on their shoulders, and in rickshaws and bikes to overflowing cremation grounds. Bodies have piled up at mortuaries. Citizens, angry and numbed by their losses, both human and financial, have spoken about being abandoned by the state. Doctors believe many lives could have been saved if the patients had had access to oxygen and medication in time. And now a crippling vaccine shortage threatens to upend efforts to inoculate 250 million people by the end of July.