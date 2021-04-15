India's desperate Covid-19 patients turn to black market for drugs

Hetero Pharma, one of seven firms manufacturing remdesivir in India, said the company was trying to ramp up production. The BBC has found that the shortage in supply is leading to black marketing of the drug in Delhi and several other cities. At least three agents contacted by the BBC in Delhi agreed to supply each vial of remdesivir for 24,000 rupees ($320; £232) - five times the official price. A patient usually needs six or seven 100mg vials for one course of the drug.