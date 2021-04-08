Covid-19 vaccination: Is India running out of doses?

In January the firm told the BBC that it was aiming to boost production to 100 million doses a month. Now it says it would not be able to meet the target before the end of June because of time taken to repair damages from a fire at its facilities in the western city of Pune in January. Then Mr Poonawalla had said there would be no impact on the production of Covishield, "due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies".