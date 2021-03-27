Sachin Tendulkar: India cricket legend tests positive for Covid-19
Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19.
Tendulkar - widely considered the greatest batsman of all time - said he had mild symptoms in a tweet on Saturday.
"I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors," he wrote.
The former India captain, 47, shared his diagnosis as the country grapples with a surge in coronavirus infections.
India recorded 59,118 new infections on Friday, the highest 24-hour rise so far this year. Many of the new cases were reported in the western state of Maharashtra, where Tendulkar lives in the city of Mumbai.
Since the pandemic began, India has confirmed more than 11.9 million infections and 161,000 deaths related to the disease.
The country launched its vaccination drive in mid-January, but highly contagious variants of the coronavirus have been linked to the recent spike in infections.
The surge in cases comes during what some experts have called a "delicate phase" of the pandemic for India.
States are now reintroducing restrictions to stem the spread of the virus.
India wishes Tendulkar a 'speedy recovery'
In his tweet, Tendulkar said he had been "taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay".
He thanked healthcare professionals and the "many others" who were supporting him across the country.
His tweet was met with a flood of messages wishing him a speedy recovery.
"Get well soon sir," Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal wrote in one tweet.
Nicknamed the Master Blaster, Tendulkar retired from cricket in 2013 but continues to be one of the most popular public figures in India.
He recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge, a veterans' tournament in Raipur.
He made his international debut aged 16 in November 1989, setting off an illustrious 24-year career that earned him global recognition.
In that time, he amassed a record 15,921 test-match runs, the highest number of any batsman in cricket history.
In 2012 Tendulkar became the only batsman ever to reach 100 international centuries.
One of his most memorable Test centuries was an unbeaten 103 that inspired India to victory against England in December 2008, and came shortly after terror attacks hit his home city of Mumbai.