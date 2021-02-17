MJ Akbar: India minister loses #MeToo defamation case to Priya Ramani
Former Indian minister MJ Akbar has lost his defamation case against a female journalist who named him as part of the #MeToo movement two years ago.
Priya Ramani's allegations against him were followed by many women accusing him of alleged "predatory conduct".
The former newspaper editor stepped down from his post as junior foreign minister after the scandal.
He sued Ms Ramani, saying her accusations had impacted his "stellar reputation".
Ms Ramani, who had described him as "a predator", the "media's biggest sexual predator" and "as talented a predator as a writer" said in court that her defence was "truth and public good" and that Mr Akbar's reputation was "flawed".
A celebrated editor and author-turned-politician, Mr Akbar was the most high-profile figure to be named in India's #MeToo movement.
He denied all the allegations and threatened to sue his other accusers as well - but two years later, he's yet to do so.
The BBC's Geeta Pandey in Delhi says Wednesday's judgement by the court in the capital is extremely significant as it will set a precedent for other cases resulting from the #MeToo movement in India. It will serve as encouragement to other victims and survivors to take on their abusers.
What is the case about?
In 2017, Ms Ramani wrote an article in Vogue about the behaviour of male bosses in the context of the American #MeToo movement and the allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
While researching for the article, she told the court, she remembered her personal story of her first male boss who'd called her into his hotel room for a job interview.
The article - titled "To the Harvey Weinsteins of the world" - did not name him but a year later - on 8 October 2018 - she tweeted that the unnamed boss was MJ Akbar.
In the days before and after her tweet, more than a dozen women alleged that they had been harassed, sexually assaulted and even raped by him - charges he strongly denied and described as "false" and "baseless".
The tweets came as the #MeToo movement was gaining momentum in India - actor Tanushree Dutta had accused a colleague of sexual harassment on set and many women from the film industry, fields of entertainment and stand-up comedy, and media began naming names.
The women said the movement had given them a safe platform outside the legal framework by which they could un-burden themselves and share their workplace ordeal.
What were Ms Ramani's allegations?
In the Vogue article that was presented in court as a key piece of evidence, Ms Ramani writes about when she went to a hotel to meet Mr Akbar for an interview in 1993 for a job in The Asian Age newspaper.
She says he invited her to his room - in court, Mr Akbar has denied the meeting ever took place.
"Turns out you were as talented a predator as you were a writer. It was more date, less interview," wrote Ms Ramani. "You offered me a drink from the mini bar (I refused, you drank vodka), we sat on a small table for two that overlooked the Queen's Necklace (how romantic!) and you sang me old Hindi songs after inquiring after my musical preferences. You thought you were irresistible.
"The bed, a scary interview accompaniment, was already turned down for the night. Come sit here, you said at one point, gesturing to a tiny space near you. I'm fine, I replied with a strained smile. I escaped that night, you hired me, I worked for you for many months even though I swore I would never be in a room alone with you again."
In her tweet, Ms Ramani said he did not "do" anything - Mr Akbar's lawyer in court hearings insisted that meant her allegations had no merit.
Ms Ramani claimed that her use of "do" was sarcastic and that although "there was no overt physical attack, harassment can take many forms".
She said she called him "a predator because of my personal and shared experiences, since over the years, many colleagues and ex-colleagues have shared similar or significantly worse stories of their experiences of sexual harassment by him".
Ms Ramani said in court that her defence was based on "truth and that it was done in public interest and for public good".
"I could have kept silent, then I wouldn't be the target, but that wouldn't have been the right thing to do."
What was Mr Akbar's response?
A week after Ms Ramani's tweet named him, the former minister sued her for criminal defamation.
In court, he denied the incident alleged by Ms Ramani - he said he had not asked her to meet him at his hotel, or that she called him from the hotel reception, or that he called her to his room.
He accused Ms Ramani of using "language that was deeply offensive, maligning, in bad faith and a web of fabrication, spun out of lies" and said her "wrong, false, defamatory and malicious" tweets became "the basis of articles in Indian and international press".
"This has adversely affected my public reputation as well as my standing within family and friends," he said, and that he had filed the case "to protect my reputation".
"I held jobs of highest responsibilities in media and later was an MP and a minister and these "unwarranted and defamatory" allegations amounted to "damaging a lifetime's good reputation stretching across more than 50 years of professional ability".
His reputation, he said was "definitely lowered in the eyes of my friends... and also led to the lowering of prestige in the eyes of right thinking members of public".
"I've been harmed by the offensive words used which were false and caused irreparable damage to my stellar reputation which I had built over many years."
What did other witnesses say?
In the days before and after Ms Ramani's tweet, 14 women journalists made similar or even more serious allegations against Mr Akbar.
Some of their articles and tweets were presented as evidence in court.
Ms Ramani and several of the witnesses who testified in court said that in the 1990s, Mr Akbar was a powerful man - editor-in-chief of The Asian Age newspaper, a former MP and former spokesman of the Congress party.
They pointed out that he was in his 40s, had power and clout and that the women he allegedly preyed on were in their early 20s, they were his subordinates, had no influence, and many of them desperately needed to keep their jobs.
In what appeared to be one of the most damning testimonies against him, a former colleague Ghazala Wahab alleged in an article in The Wire that her last six months at The Asian Age "were pure hell" when he repeatedly "sexually harassed and molested" her.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr Akbar said Ms Wahab's - and other - allegations were politically motivated:
October 14, 2018
