India floods: Scores missing after glacier smashes Uttarakhand dam
- Published
Dozens of people are missing and feared dead after a glacier crashed into a dam and triggered a huge flood in northern India.
The broken dam prompted a deluge of water to pour through a valley in the state of Uttarakhand.
Villages have been evacuated, but officials warned as many as 150 people may have been victims of the flooding.
Video shared on social media showed the floodwater streaming through the area and causing widespread damage.
"It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives in a nearby village, told the Reuters news agency.
"I felt that even we would be swept away."
IAF Mi-17 & Chinook helicopters from Chandigarh and elsewhere on standby for search & rescue ops in #Uttarakhand. Will be required very soon given the devastation. Prayers. pic.twitter.com/sFok7pouKO— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 7, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was monitoring the situation. "The nation prays for everyone's safety there," he wrote on Twitter.
The country's air force is being prepared to help with the rescue operations, the government said.