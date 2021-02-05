ICMR sero survey: One in five Indians exposed to Covid-19

Hi @SushmitaPanda, “Currently, India is far from the state of herd immunity, as more than 75% of Indians are unexposed to and uninfected with Covid-19. We should not lower our guards as yet. Vaccine is important for this very reason.”– Dr. Samiran Panda @ICMRDELHI #VaccineVarta https://t.co/vXGtEgYbq8