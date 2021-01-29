Will Pakistan get Covid vaccines from India?

Mr Ghani believes Pakistan will get vaccines from India in the near future. India's drug regulator has given the green light to Covishield (the local name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the UK) and Covaxin, locally made by pharma company Bharat Biotech. "India already has got so many vaccine orders from all over the world. We have cordial relations with vaccine makers across the border. We will try our best to get supplies, but it will take time," Mr Ghani says.