India farmers' rally: What's next for the protesters?

The farmers' agitation is led by dozens of unions of all political persuasions. "Keeping it together for two months has been a miracle. When you have a large following, the following can begin controlling the leadership," Mr Singh says. He believes the protesters need to pipe down, retain the sympathy of the bulk of farmers, call off another planned march to Delhi, meet the government half way and agree to the suspension of the laws. For both the protesters and the government, it has now become an embarrassing stalemate.