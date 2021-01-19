Surat accident: Truck crushes 16 migrants workers to death in India
At least 13 migrant workers, who were sleeping on the pavement next to a motorway, died after a truck ran them over in the western Indian state of Gujarat.
Six others were seriously injured in the accident on early Tuesday morning, officials told local media.
The accident happened after the truck collided with a tractor and its driver lost control.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the loss of lives was tragic.
The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 19, 2021
The workers were from the northern state of Rajasthan and were sleeping after a day's work.
It's not uncommon to see migrant workers sleeping on pavements in Indian cities, and they are often at risk of accidents caused by rash drivers.
Officials said they were investigating the incident, and the injured were being treated at a local hospital near the city of Surat.
Several migrant workers, who were fleeing cities when India went into a lockdown last year, died in a similar manner.
At 16 people died last year when they were run over by a freight train in the state of Maharashtra.
They were all migrant workers who had fallen asleep on the tracks, while attempting to walk to a station, from where they were hoping to take a train home.