How Narendra Modi misread the mood of India's angry farmers

For decades, the dominant stereotype of the Indian farmer has been one of a semi-literate, struggling man, who tirelessly ploughs the land. The reality is that India's 150-odd million farmers are of different kinds - the big and small; the landed and the landless. So when it was reported that the protesters were having pizzas, there was some unkind social media chatter about whether these people really worked on the farms. It laid bare, again, how little urban Indians know about their rural brethren.