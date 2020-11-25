Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains in India ahead of 'severe storm'
- Published
Heavy rains have been lashing the southern state of Tamil Nadu as it braces for Cyclone Nivar.
Officials said it's expected to make landfall on the south-eastern coast shortly after midnight, intensifying into a "very severe cyclonic storm".
Uninterrupted rains have already felled trees and flooded much of the state capital, Chennai (formerly Madras).
Evacuations have begun in Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring state of Pondicherry (also known as Puducherry).
The cyclone, India's meteorological department or IMD , said is expected to bring heavy rainfall and winds gusting up to 145 km/h (90mph).
All fishing boats have been advised to return to harbours. Thirty disaster response teams have been deployed across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. The Indian coast guard too has deployed offshore patrol vehicles, helicopters and aircraft for assistance and surveillance.
Weather officials have warned of heavy rains across coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh in the coming hours as the cyclone approaches.
The excessive rainfall has raised fears of flooding in Chennai and people living in low-lying areas are being evacuated.
In 2015, widespread flooding in Chennai due to heavy rains and overflowing rivers brought the city to a standstill.
In Tamil Nadu, the state government has declared a public holiday and advised people to stay indoors. Buses, trains and flights have been suspended.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, saying that he had spoken with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy, assuring him of all "possible support" from the federal government.
In Pondicherry, officials in some parts have imposed restrictions to stop people from gathering outdoors.
"People have been advised to stay indoors and those living in low-lying areas were asked to shift to safer places. We are providing food and drinking water to the people, and their Covid-19 tests will also be done," Pondicherry's chief minister, Velu Narayansamy, told ANI news agency.
Senior IMD officials told news agency ANI that the cyclone is intensifying and could cause structural damage, uprooting trees and crops, and even destroying thatched and tin-roofed houses when it struck.