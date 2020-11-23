Covid: 'Families in hospital after Delhi coronavirus surge'

Many of them are being delivered oxygen and administered anti-virals, steroids, plasma, blood thinners and steroids to halt the infection before it turns severe. Doctors say there are possibly fewer fatalities overall than in the summer, but worry that many of the patients who have recovered from the disease would be soon grappling with 'long Covid', affecting everything from breathing, the brain, the heart and cardiovascular system to the kidneys, the gut, the liver and the skin.