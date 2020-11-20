India coronavirus: How a group of volunteers 'exposed' hidden Covid-19 deaths

It is striking that Kerala, which has claimed data transparency and has an exhaustive and detailed official Covid-19 dashboard, has been undercounting deaths. Dr Madhavan believes under-reporting is rampant. He said three patients - all men, aged between 65 and 78 - came to his clinic with symptoms and died in hospital in October during treatment. "These deaths didn't come up in the media or the official count. All of us are missing deaths, but the government is missing them the most," he said.