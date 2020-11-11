Tejashwi Yadav: Bihar's promising new leader in Indian regional politics

This time exit polls for elections in Bihar predicted his time had come. They said Mr Yadav's regional Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance would outperform the ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD-U coalition against the run of play. The alliance which has run Bihar for 15 years is helmed by Nitish Kumar, one of India's most influential regional leaders, whose star is on the wane. But the alliance also counted Narendra Modi's BJP as a key partner: the prime minister addressed well-attended campaign meetings in the state to boost his ally's re-election.