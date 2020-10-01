Balrampur: Anger grows after another India 'gang rape' death Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption Protests over the death of a Dalit woman from Hathras district have broke out

Another Dalit (formerly untouchable) woman, aged 22, has died in India after she was allegedly gang raped.

The news comes just as India reels from the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died on Tuesday, after she was allegedly gang raped by four upper-caste men.

Both attacks took place in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The news of a second Dalit woman's death within a week has sparked widespread anger and outrage in India.

Police have registered complaints of rape and murder and arrested two men in connection with the latest case, which took place in Balrampur district.

The latest incident occurred some 500km (310 miles) away from Hathras district, where the earlier attack happened.

The first victim was grievously injured and died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday after fighting for her life for two weeks.

The second victim also died on Tuesday - but the news emerged only on Thursday, amid growing backlash over sexual assault and caste violence in India.

Her parents started to panic when she did not arrive home at her usual time on Tuesday evening.

She returned home later with a cannula inserted in her hand , police told the Times of India newspaper. The victim reportedly looked dazed, prompting her parents to rush her to a nearby hospital but she died on the way, senior officer Dev Ranjan Verma, said.

Within hours of the news of her death being reported, many in India took to social media to condemn the attack.

The state's former chief minister, who sits in opposition now, hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

"After Hathras, another daughter has been gang raped and brutalised in Balrampur," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, adding that the government should act quickly in this incident.

Other opposition leaders and Indians have also strongly decried the attack on social media.

image copyright Getty Images image caption Protesters took to the streets in the capital, Delhi

Activists called on police to explain why they took the "inhumane decision", while protests broke out in Hathras and other cities, including the capital, Delhi.

A senior district administration official, however, denied the allegation, saying the family's consent was taken.

Officials have now imposed Section 144, which means no more than five people will be able to gather - a measure often used to contain protests.

media caption Delhi Nirbhaya rape death penalty: How the case galvanised India

Dalits are some of India's most downtrodden citizens because of an unforgiving Hindu caste hierarchy that condemns them to the bottom of the ladder.

Despite laws that protect them, discrimination remains a daily reality for the Dalit population, thought to number around 200 million.

Rape and sexual violence have been under the spotlight in India since the 2012 gang rape and murder of a woman in Delhi, which led to huge protests and changes to the country's rape laws.