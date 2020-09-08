Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested Published duration 46 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by India's narcotics control authority in a drugs case related to the death of her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his flat in Mumbai on 14 June. Police said he had killed himself.

His family, however, registered a police complaint against Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment of suicide.

She is yet to comment but denied any wrongdoing in earlier statements.

Authorities are yet to reveal the charges against her.

Chakraborty's brother, Showik, and Rajput's former house manager, Samuel Miranda, were also arrested last week in the same drugs case. But the charges against them have not been revealed either.

But hers is the most high-profile arrest in connection with a case that has captivated and polarised India in recent months. Prime time television news covered every twist and turn relentlessly, turning Rajput and Chakraborty's personal lives into subjects of public debate.

Chakraborty and Rajput began dating in the summer of 2019, according to reports, and moved in together in December. On 8 June, a week before Rajput's death, Chakraborty went to stay with her parents and wasn't home when the actor killed himself.

After his death, reports in the press suggested that he had been dealing with mental health issues.

But within days, the focus shifted to Chakraborty and the 28-year-old upcoming actress soon found herself at the centre of a storm of allegations, conspiracy theories, rumours and unconfirmed reports.

image copyright Getty Images image caption Sushant Singh Rajput started dating Chakraborty in 2019

The media attention - and subsequent trolling - intensified after Rajput's father registered a complaint against her. He denied that his son had any mental health issues. He alleged that Chakraborty had been stealing his son's money, was overdosing him on medication, had threatened to make public his mental health issues, and had distanced him from his family. He also denied that his son had any mental health issues.

For months now, Chakraborty has been trolled on social media and called names ("fortune huntress", "mafia moll"), and has been accused of performing "black magic" on Rajput, getting him addicted to drugs and driving him to suicide.