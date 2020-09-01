JEE: India holds crucial college exam amid Covid-19 fears Published duration 18 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption Around 900,000 students have registered for the JEE examination this year.

One of India's most competitive college exams - which determines the fate of millions - is starting on Tuesday, amid protest and fear over rising Covid-19 cases.

For weeks, many students have campaigned to delay the exam.

Social media has been awash with pleas to delay the test and students have even taken their concerns to court.

But the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, has refused to reschedule it.

The country’s Supreme Court also dismissed the students’ plea earlier, saying that "ultimately life has to go on and the career of the students cannot be put on peril for long and a full academic year cannot be wasted".

India has recorded 3.6 million cases so far, hitting the world’s highest daily totals in recent days.

The JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) starts on Tuesday and it will go on until 6 September, while another hugely competitive exam, the NEET (The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), will be conducted on 13 September. Students have been heavily protesting against both.

Some 2.5 million students are expected to sit for both tests this year. More than 850,000 students will take the JEE exam at 660 centres across India over six days.

The former determines admission into engineering colleges in the country, while the latter is needed for acceptance into medical schools, making the two exams incredibly significant. Some 2.5 million students are expected to sit the tests this time.

The NTA, which is a part of the federal education ministry, says it has already moved the exam dates several times this year due to the pandemic - and the tests cannot be put off any longer.

It has also detailed the elaborate safety measures it is taking, including sanitising the examination centres before and after the exams, providing gloves and masks, temperature checks, staggered entry and social distancing.

The controversy erupted late last month, just as India reported three million Covid-19 cases. Students who want the exams postponed are worried they could contract the infection on the way to the exam centre or at the exam centres. They’re also afraid that they could carry the infection home to those who are more vulnerable, like parents and grandparents.

"Our apartment complex has Covid-19 cases. To get out and take the exam will be a big issue. This is very risky for me," a student who didn't want to be named told BBC Hindi earlier.

Some of the students said that sitting for the exams during such an unprecedented time will make them anxious, further adding to their mental strain.

But there are also students who don’t want the exams to be delayed, saying they have been preparing for the last two years and don’t want to face any more uncertainty. A week after students petitioned the Supreme Court, another group of students appealed to the court to let the exams continue as per schedule.

India’s politicians have also weighed in on the debate, with opposition parties uniting and rallying behind the students who want to push the exams to a later date. Six states, ruled by opposition parties, moved the top court last week to delay the exams.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has said that holding the exams right now will cause “serious mental agony” for students.

Akhilesh Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has also said that the government "should not ignore young voices".

And opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi also criticised the governing Bharatiya Janata Party recently, saying that it’s important for the government to “listen to the students”.