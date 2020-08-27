BBC News

Bollywood's Anushka Sharma and India captain Virat Kohli expecting a baby

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, have announced that they are expecting a baby.
The couple shared the news on Twitter, where an amalgamation of their names - Viruskha - started trending right after.
"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," both Sharma and Kohli posted from their respective accounts.
The star couple got married in Italy in December 2017 in a close-knit affair.
Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Priyanka Chopra, have congratulated the couple on social media.
The Indian cricket captain is in Dubai, along with his IPL side, Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 13th edition of the cricket tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates from 19 September to 10 November.
Shortly after the announcement, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

