image copyright Getty Images image caption The conservative political commentator inadvertently translated the English phrase into an insult

American TV host Tomi Lahren may have accidently called US President Donald Trump an idiot in Hindi.

"President Trump is wise like an owl, or as you say in Hindi, wise like an ullu," she said translating the phrase into an insult.

In popular perception 'ullu', the Hindi word for owl, has come to be associated with someone who's an idiot or not very bright.

The video, which has been widely shared, has amused social media users.

In Hindu religion, the owl is depicted as the carrier of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Many believe that the bird is associated with the divine.

They point out that the bird stands for stealth and wisdom, but in common parlance, owls are associated with foolishness or idiocy.

In the video, Ms Lahren also expressed her gratitude towards the Indian diaspora for supporting President Trump's "Make America Great Again" agenda.

The video went viral on Twitter, with 'ullu' reaching top trends on the micro-blogging site, earlier this week.

The video, released by the Republican camp, is seen as an attempt to woo Indian-origin voters in the US, with the presidential elections scheduled for 3 November this year.

About 4.5 million people of Indian origin live in the US, but despite their relatively small numbers, Indian Americans are a growing political force in the country.

Most of them typically vote for the Democrats. In 2016, only 16% Indian Americans voted for Mr Trump, according to the National Asian American Survey.

Mr Trump has sought to court the Indian-American vote in the run-up to the 2020 election. In September, he appeared next to Indian PM Narendra Modi at a massive event in Houston, Texas, named "Howdy Modi", and declared: "You have never had a better friend as president than President Donald Trump".